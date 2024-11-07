The Golden Bachelorette finale promo: Will Joan get engaged?

After tonight’s The Golden Bachelorette: The Men Tell All episode, we did have a chance to look towards Joan Vassos’ big finale. So, what can you expect?

Well, first and foremost, let’s go ahead and note that the show is looking to do some things that you would almost certainly expect from them. Take, for starters, the opportunity for the remaining guys in Guy and Chock to meet her family! This is something that is really important to her, but she also admits that she’s still struggling to some extent. We know that there is a lot of guilt and/or fear here for her; yet, at the same time the preview actually did make it seem like a happy ending is ahead!

Perhaps most importantly, Joan did admit to all of us that she’s in love … but who is she in love with?

On the surface, Chock feels like the most likely pick. He’s someone who has clearly had a lot of feelings for her over the past several weeks and by virtue of that, we see almost no reason to think that their story won’t have a complete ending to it. The moment that he came back following the death of his mother, it almost felt like his win was either secured or close to it.

As for the question of an engagement, we do think it’s possible and yet, Joan has already said in interviews that she does not expect it. Our general sentiment right now is that she is not going to pull a Gerry and have a quick wedding; instead, she will probably spend some time getting to know the person she wants to be with, especially if they are living in separate places. It does not sound like Joan is inclined to move, but she also understands if someone else shares the same feeling.

