The Golden Bachelorette finale spoilers: Joan Vassos’ final rose

In just seven days, The Golden Bachelorette finale is going to be here and with that, of course, comes Joan Vassos’ big decision. Who is she going to pick between Guy and Chock?

In a way, we do think that we are in a really interesting position with the show moving forward. Most of the more notable guys have already been eliminated, and the final two hardly jump off the page. Then again, we recognize that this show is not so much about who is the most entertaining and rather, who is the right person for Joan and her future.

A lot of the things that she has said so far about her journey have been pretty interesting. She has already noted that an engagement at the end of the season is not something that she is altogether prioritizing at this point; meanwhile, she also is not dead-set on the idea that whoever she picks has to move right away. She seems to have really realistic expectations and that does bode well for the long-term future.

While the finale is not going to be anywhere near as long as the finale during one of the more “typical” seasons of the franchise, we do still think that there is going to be a lot crammed in — and who knows? There may also be some sort of tease for Grant Ellis’ upcoming season of The Bachelor. It is important to note at this point that he is done filming his season and within that, there should be some footage in the can that can be shown off before too long. (We do tend to think that this season is going to start airing at some point moving into January, as per usual.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

