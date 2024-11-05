The Golden Bachelorette finale: Joan Vassos on long-term plan

Tomorrow night on ABC, we are going to be getting closer to The Golden Bachelorette finale, and we mean that through The Men Tell All. A lot of Joan Vassos’ men are going to return in order to reflect on the season, and we are sure that there are going to be a number of great moments throughout.

Moving into the finale, though, we know that there are a couple of huge questions. First and foremost, you have to wonder who Joan Vassos is going to pick. Following that, you also have to wonder about how she and the recipient of the final rose will make it work. We saw with Gerry Turner’s season that the long-distance aspect of the relationship was hard, as he and Theresa could never figure out where they want to live. For Joan, though, it seems like she already has a plan.

Speaking to Parade, the leading lady made it clear that while she doesn’t want to move, she understands and does not expect someone else to do that, either:

“I obviously have my life in Maryland and I’m not leaving it … I have children and grandchildren and a mother [Mary, 92] and mother-in-law who rely on me, and I would never leave them and I kind of feel like a [man] should be the same way. I’m hoping that he would have ties to his community and his family and his friends that he wouldn’t want to leave.

“At this age, when you’re kind of in the retirement years, or getting close to them, it’s a little bit easier so as long as you have the time and the resources, you make it happen … You can fly to wherever they are. And it can even kind of be on the fun side. If I had something really fun happening in Rockville [Maryland], where I live, come and spend a couple weeks with me. And if you have something great going on where you are, then I’ll come to you.”

At the moment, we would bank more on Chock being the final one at the end of this — though we also wouldn’t be shocked if Joan is still reeling from Pascal’s sudden exit. He was honest with her which was nice, but he was also a little blunt at the same time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

