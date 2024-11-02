The Golden Bachelorette episode 8 spoilers: ‘Men Tell All’ details

As many of you may be aware at this point, Wednesday night’s The Golden Bachelorette episode 8 is going to be a little bit different. This is the Men Tell All, meaning that we’re taking a break from Joan Vassos’ journey to hear from some of the men as they reflect on the season.

So is there any reason to watch if you care solely about the end of the season? Well, if nothing else, you will get an extended look at the final episode, where our lead has to choose to give either Chock or Guy the final rose.

To get a few more details, check out the full The Golden Bachelorette episode 8 synopsis below:

It’s a “Bachelorette” first when 15 of the incredible “mansion men” reunite with Joan – and each other – to discuss their journeys to love and the lasting friendships they found along the way. In an evening full of never-before-seen moments and hilarious bloopers, the men will share their stories of love, loss and personal growth, as well as insights into their lives now. Plus, an exclusive look at the shocking season finale is revealed.

A lot of this stuff is pretty standard stuff when it comes to the franchise, especially when it comes to the blooper reel. Typically this is the only thing we really care about when it comes to these specials, but there are a couple of other things of note here. Take, for starters, the chance to learn a little bit more about people like Gary and Charles L., who we loved very much throughout the season.

What we do like about the show in general here is that there is such a cordial spirit among a lot of the guys and Joan — you get the sense that everyone is actually rooting for one another, which is rare within this world.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Golden Bachelorette now, including what else is going to be coming up in the finale

What do you most want to see moving into The Golden Bachelorette episode 8 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







