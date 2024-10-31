The Golden Bachelorette finale: Will Joan pick Guy or Chock?

For those wondering, The Golden Bachelorette is technically not going to air on ABC for another two weeks and yet, the stage is already set! Joan Vassos has a chance to choose between Guy and Chock to be with after the show — so, what is she going to do?

Well, first and foremost, she is going to need to deal with the aftermath of having her heart broken by Pascal. It is hard to tell whether or not he would have been her final rose, but we do think that had he not opted to leave, he would have made it to the final two. She had already compared him to her late husband, but also said that she was not looking for a replacement and he was very much his own man. She was picturing a future with him, but he just could not get to that level.

Of the remaining guys, we really do think that Chock is the frontrunner by a wide margin. He is clearly head over heels for her and would likely do whatever he could to make her happy. We do think her feelings towards him are really strong too, and she appreciates how much he has worked in order to be there and show that he’s interested in making things work.

This is going to be an important finale in many ways and as curious as we are to see what happens with Joan over the course of it, we also just want to learn whether or not she is still with whoever she chose at the end of the season. After the way in which The Golden Bachelor concluded, is it wrong to be sitting back and worried this time around? We want good things!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

