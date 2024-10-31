The Golden Bachelorette episode 7: Why did Pascal leave Joan?

Based on the previews that were out there for The Golden Bachelorette episode 7, it seemed like something would happen for Joan Vassos. Also, it felt like Pascal was going to involved in it to a certain extent.

Did it feel like he was one of her favorites? Absolutely, and it was that way for a lot of the season. However, as we’ve gotten deeper and deeper into the process, it was also clear that some of his walls were starting to go up. He didn’t seem to enjoy getting that vulnerable or talking about where things stood between him and Joan.

It wasn’t until the dinner with Joan and Pascal that we got the full story from him, that he got signed up for the show and honestly did not expect that he was going to be going to be on for that long. He also was in a relationship not that long ago and got hurt. That explains the hesitancy. He did make it clear to her that he was having a hard time, and he wasn’t sure he could get to where he needed to. He said he knew what love was, and he didn’t feel it for her.

Did that come across worse than he probably wanted it to? Absolutely, since he tried to be as delicate as he could after the fact. He just wasn’t feeling things in the way that she wanted, and at least he had the common decency to end things now rather than taking this all the way to the end.

Of course, this does all lead to a narrative now suggesting that Joan may feel unlovable, which she certainly is! Yet, it is hard to feel that in the moment!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

