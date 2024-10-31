The Golden Bachelorette episode 8: The Men Tell All

As we get prepared to see The Golden Bachelorette episode 8 on ABC down the road, let’s just ask this question about The Men Tell All. Are you actually looking forward to it?

We’ve said a few times over the years that honestly, this is one of our least-favorite parts of most seasons, and for good reasons. A lot of the time, these segments feel bloated and not altogether interesting. However, Joan Vassos had (at least with a few exceptions) a really good cast with some memorable contestants. Obviously Charles L. and Gary are standouts, but they are not the only ones! There are a lot of men this season that have been really fun to watch from top to bottom, and we do wonder if one of them could end up being the next male lead for this part of the franchise.

Of course, it also does feel clear that you are going to get some all-familiar segments in here like a blooper reel and some silly moments from the season — and we’ll be hear for most of it. The most emotional part of this is clearly going to be Joan and Pascal reliving his decision to leave the show at the final three.

As we get closer to The Golden Bachelorette finale, of course we are 100% rooting for Joan to have an ending that is everything that she wanted going into the show. Of course, at the same time you also have to wonder some larger questions as well. Take, for starters, if ABC will evaluate why the ratings were so much lower for this than Gerry Turner’s season. Did the end of that show (a.k.a. Gerry and Theresa’s divorce) turn people off? Or, was it the questionable decision of airing this directly opposite Survivor? Honestly, that is something that felt like a strange decision from the moment it was announced.

What do you most want to see moving into The Golden Bachelorette episode 8 over at ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

