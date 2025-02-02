Dancing with the Stars season 34: Could Julia Stiles appear?

Even though Dancing with the Stars season 34 is not going to premiere until September most likely, do we have our first casting rumor?

Well, let’s just start by saying that we wouldn’t go that far. Yet, at the same time, we do really think that there are always big names out there who are interested in doing the show. Of course, whether or not they are able to is a totally different story, and that includes the subject of this particular piece here in Julia Stiles.

Speaking to People Magazine recently, the Save the Last Dance actress and Dexter alum noted that the ballroom competition show is her “Monday Night Football” before discussing her general fandom series:

“I’ll go down YouTube rabbit holes of watching old videos, and I have my favorite choreographers. We’ve talked about me doing it, but I live in New York City, so it would be hard. Maybe they could do an East Coast version.”

Now, we do think there are ways that DWTS could accommodate Stiles’ schedule and do rehearsals here and there in New York, as they’ve done that in the past. The larger issue would just be finding the time in her schedule to work it out. We do think that she’d do extremely well — while she may have a little bit of dance experience, at the same time there have been people over the years with a whole lot more! We have certainly seen over the years that this does not necessarily dictate exactly what is going to happen at the end of the season, as the final results are based a little bit more on popularity than anything else.

What do you most want to see moving into Dancing with the Stars season 34 when it premieres?

