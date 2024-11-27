Dancing with the Stars 33 finale: Did Joey Graziadei win?

As we prepared to see the Dancing with the Stars 33 finale on ABC tonight, we will admit that we thought this was a two-person race.

Do we think that Danny Amendola, Ilona Maher, and Stephen have had some great runs? Sure, and this is one of those seasons where there is no dud in the group who should not be there at this point. However, it has felt for weeks like it would come down to Joey Graziadei and Chandler Kinney.

As for what makes things so close here, you can easily state that Chandler is the best overall dancer. However, at the same time Joey has arguably had the most growth in terms of where he was pre-season until now, and he has a huge Bachelor Nation voting block at his back. We would argue that he is the most universally loved male lead in potentially the history of the franchise, as he has not endured a single bit of controversy in more than a year-plus in the public eye. All of this helps him, as does him having a really popular pro in Jenna Johnson who choreographs really unique routines.

So what are people going to be voting for tonight? Chandler has the most potential to be a great dancer in the years to come, and possibly even incorporate it into some acting jobs. Joey can be seen as an everyman and an inspiration for others wanting to dance. Or, is there a chance that we are going to see a big surprise that nobody would see coming?

Well…

The final two was Ilona Maher and Joey, and that was a HUGE surprise to begin with. How was Chandler not in the end? Yet, Joey WAS the winner, and that part was expected.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

