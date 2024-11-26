Dancing with the Stars season 34: Renewed, canceled at ABC?

Ahead of tonight’s Dancing with the Stars season 33 finale, what better time is there to discuss a season 34? Is more coming of the hit ABC show?

Well, judging from the fact that we just said “hit” in the last paragraph, that should give you a sense of what we tend to think is going to happen. This feels like a sure thing to come back for another batch of episodes! For starters, the show is actually drawing better ratings in the 18-49 demographic this season than it did for season 32, and that is a really rare thing for a network TV show to do. This is a testament primarily to smart casting, bringing on people who are popular to younger viewers and also some (like Olympians) who have multi-generational appeal. We also tend to think that several pro dancers have become fairly big stars in their own right, especially on social media.

Ultimately, do not fret if it takes a while to see some sort of Dancing with the Stars renewal, as we are pretty darn confident it is going to happen.

Now that we’ve said this, we do tend to think there will be a debate as to whether or not ABC should consider bringing the series back to a twice-yearly format. Is there a reason to do that short-term? Sure, given that it performs so well! However, we also think that it would be unwise, since you would be trading in that success for possible dilution of the brand. Having the ballroom competition as an annual event makes the most sense, largely because it allows viewers a substantial amount of time to miss the show in the time in which it is off the air.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

