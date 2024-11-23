Dancing with the Stars 33 finale: Who will win?

As so many of you out there inevitably know at this point, the Dancing with the Stars 33 finale is going to be coming to ABC on Tuesday. With that in mind, it does feel like the perfect time to ponder over the following: Who is going to win?

This is a really complicated question to ask this time around, mostly because there are a lot of different factors we are left to consider. There are five celebrities left, and will the public vote based on dance ability? Or, is it more about fan base?

If we are to sit here and based the show on the best dancer, it honestly feels easy that Chandler Kinney is the favorite. She’s got the most natural talent and while we know there are those who criticize her unfairly for having prior dance experience, Charli D’Amelio still won and she had even more. We do tend to think what matters is her making the most of the opportunity that is there.

Now if Chandler doesn’t win, who will? Joey Graziadei arguably has the best choreographer remaining in Jenna Johnson and has had some iconic dances as of late. Since Bachelor Nation is a huge voting block and former Bachelorettes have won, he could easily be the fan favorite. We tend to think that the race could come down to these two.

If there is a darkhorse here…

Is it Danny Amendola? He’s had some viral routines before, NFL players have won the show in the past, and Witney Carson is a popular pro who seems to have a great freestyle planned out for him. This could be a race to the finish line and there is something quite exciting about that, no?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

