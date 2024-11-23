Dancing with the Stars 33 finale spoilers: Routines, songs revealed

Monday night on ABC, the Dancing with the Stars 33 finale is poised to arrive — what more can be said about it now?

Well, first and foremost, here is your reminder that there was no elimination on this past episode, meaning that everyone does still have a chance at the Mirrorball Trophy! We imagine that there are going to be some really competitive and interesting routines, and that includes an epic freestyle that is a celebration of everything so far this season. We’ve said it before, but these are the routines that really make or break someone on the show.

Now, without further ado, let’s just get into the routines as shared by ABC!

Redemption Round:

Super Bowl Champion Danny Amendola and pro Witney Carson will perform a Tango to “I Had Some Help” by Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen.

“The Bachelor” Joey Graziadei and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a Cha Cha to “CAN’T STOP THE FEELING!” by Justin Timberlake.

TV star Chandler Kinney and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Jive to “APT.” by ROSÉ & Bruno Mars.

Olympian rugby player Ilona Maher and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Jive to “Shake A Tail Feather” by Ray Charles & The Blues Brothers.

Olympian gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a Quickstep to “I’ll Be There for You” by The Rembrandts.

Of this group, we tend to think that Joey has the best one given that Cha Cha numbers are so fun and easy to remember — especially with a super-familiar song.

Freestyle Round:

Super Bowl Champion Danny Amendola and pro Witney Carson will perform a Freestyle to “Pink” by Lizzo and “I’m Just Ken” by Ryan Gosling.

“The Bachelor” Joey Graziadei and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a Freestyle to “Canned Heat” by District 78 ft Jake Simpson.

TV star Chandler Kinney and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Freestyle to “Hellzapoppin’” by Eyal Vilner Big Band and “Move On Up” by Curtis Mayfield.

Olympian rugby player Ilona Maher and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Freestyle to “Femininomenon” by District 78 ft Mona Rue.

Olympian gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a Freestyle to “Viva La Vida” by Coldplay.

In terms of song choice alone, Stephen and Danny could have the edge, and we also do tend to think that Danny is going to go full Ken just like he did Deadpool.

With all of this said, Chandler is still the best performer right now and from a technical perspective, she does deserve the win…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

