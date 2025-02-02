Matlock season 1 episode 10 promo: Massive heartbreak ahead?

As we gear up to see Matlock season 1 episode 10 on CBS in just a matter of days, does anyone else feel like heartbreak is coming?

Well, let’s just put it in the following terms for a moment: We are going to be honestly surprised if the entire show wraps up and Matty does not get blindsided in her pursuit of justice. She thinks that she can trust Olympia and that the two are going to be friends … but is that true?

The promo for episode 10 over here does not necessarily give anything major away; however, at the same time it does serve as a reminder of the pretty huge problem that comes with trusting someone. For the first time all season, Kathy Bates’ character is truly vulnerable. She wants to appreciate the bond that she has with Olympia and yet, she is not telling her the full story about herself! Meanwhile, at the same time, there is a chance that Olympia is not disclosing everything about her, either.

This relationship has quickly become one of the most fascinating on TV due to the complexity of it, and that they each seem to be dedicated to the idea that they are trying to do the right thing amidst all circumstances. If you are Matty’s family, then what you do have to be worried about is the idea that she is no longer seeing the forest for the trees, meaning that she could be vulnerable to making some sort of big mistake coming up.

At this point, it feels obvious that we are going to see some major twists — it is just a matter of when they actually end up surfacing.

What are you the most eager to see moving into Matlock season 1 episode 10?

Do you think that Matty is going to end up being heartbroken here? Share now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some additional updates soon.

