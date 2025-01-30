Matlock season 1 episode 10 spoilers: Undercover again?

Next week on CBS, we are going to have a chance to dive head-first into Matlock season 1 episode 10 — so what can we say here?

First and foremost, let’s note here that “Crash Helmets On” is the title for this episode, and the whole premise of the story here is something that could be entertaining. We already that Matty is already undercover; however, she may be having to undercover yet again in order to find some success in her latest case.

Want to learn something more about what else is ahead? Then go ahead and check out the Matlock season 1 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Crash Helmets On” – Matty and Sarah pose as grandmother and granddaughter in order to gather information at a senior living facility facing a wrongful death suit, on MATLOCK, Thursday, Feb. 6 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

This episode feels, at least on the surface, like it is going to make for a great standalone case. Yet, at the same time, could there be something larger thrown in here, as well? One of the greatest things that we’ve seen with this show already is how it has managed, really time and time again, to balance out a lot of the individual stories with things that are larger as Kathy Bates’ character works in order to achieve her end goal. We do think that the risk around her is going to spike at the end of the season, but in what way? We just think that the delicate nature of her way of life is going to eventually cause her so problems. Few secrets have a tendency to ever stay that way…

What do you mot want to see moving into Matlock season 1 episode 10 when it airs on CBS?

