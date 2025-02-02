The Bachelor episode 2 sneak peek: The Grant Ellis dates ahead!

Monday night is set to bring The Bachelor episode 2 to ABC, so why not celebrate now with a new sneak peek?

While we saw a slight twist on the format in the premiere with Alexe’s First Impression Rose giving her an automatic 1-on-1 in this episode, everything else appears to be pretty standard. Both Grant Ellis and the rest of the women are staying at the mansion and are going to have a number of dates. There will certainly be some drama that happens eventually, but that’s not necessarily there right away.

As a matter of fact, if you head over to Parade you can see a sneak preview for The Bachelor episode 2 that may lead you to believe that a lot of Grant’s women are quite chummy with each other and get along great. This won’t likely be the case by the end, but there are probably some good friendships there. These women often do spend way more time with each other than they do the lead, as Grant does not stay in the same place as them.

One of the standouts of this preview is one of the same standouts from the show so far in Chloie, who we hope will stick around for a rather long time. Unfortunately, it can be really hard to predict such things based on just how many women there are per season. It is also going to be really tough to figure out what Grant finds the most appealing one episode in, but we do think he really appreciates women who are authentically themselves, have a sense of humor, but are also able to open up and be vulnerable.

