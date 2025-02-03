Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 5: Does Lark know the truth?

There are so many different emotions one can have coming out of Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 5, but let’s start with this: Is this one of the best episodes of the entire series? We would reckon so for so many reasons.

For starters, this episode was easily the largest spotlight that we’ve had a chance to see on Julien, and you better believe that this was effective and then some. We saw how wicked he was, but then also a brilliant construct in which Rowan was forced to watch what was arguably a partial version of herself back in reality. This was one that was vulnerable, and ended up opening up to Lark and telling him much of the truth about the witches and her role in the family.

This is not where we have to give a certain measure of credit to said Lark, who may be the most patient and understanding person of all time based on how he reacted to all of this. We’re talking about someone who was calm, cool, and collected, and did his best to support Rowan despite how crazy her claims may have been. (Rowan was at one point hoping to wipe his brain after all this, but that was before Dolly Jean informed him that doing this would cause him to effectively lose all memories of her outright. She couldn’t have that.)

The good news for Rowan at least is that her time with Julien did produce some results, as she got a sense that Lasher was going to be carted off to another place in Scotland. Whatever happens there remains to be seen but with Albrecht now out of the picture, the world is about to become more chaotic than ever before.

What did you think about the overall events of Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 5 overall?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are so many other updates coming up soon.

