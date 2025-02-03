Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 6 return date at AMC

Following what you see tonight on AMC, it makes sense to want a Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 6 return date. So when will the series be back? What lies ahead?

As you would imagine, there is a great deal of stuff to break down within this piece … but let’s start off by noting that there won’t be one on February 9. What’s the reason for that? Well, the likely answer to this is the Super Bowl, which the network is ducking to ensure that there are people out there still watching their show. We do understand that, even if it is rather frustrating in the moment. Not everyone watches football, after all!

With all of this in mind, be prepare to see season 2 episode 6 arrive on AMC come February 16, which will hopefully then bring us closer to the endgame of this season. There is no synopsis out there for this episode yet, but the sentiment is that we’re going to be seeing Rowan and some others (hopefully) heading to Scotland soon. We learned from the conclusion of episode 5 that this is where Lasher may be heading, and we are about to be seeing a different side of her family, as well!

Now, we also know that behind the scenes, there was a lot of work filmed in Ireland, which we presume is a double for that location. We cannot speak to whether or not the rest of the season is going to be filmed there or not, but we certainly do think that there’s going to be some time perhaps spent figuring out more of the truth regarding Lasher — and then also learning more about the rest of the cast, as well.

