Mayfair Witches season 3: Is renewal news coming soon?

It may be crazy to think about in a way, but we are already past the halfway point of Mayfair Witches season 2! By virtue of that, you need to at least consider the possibility that news on a season 3 is going to be coming within the relatively near future.

So if you are curious as to where things stand on all of this at present, here is at least some of what we can say. From an AMC standpoint, we certainly feel like they would want to bring the Alexandra Daddario series back. Is this really a complicated thing to even argue? Remember for a moment here that there is that larger Anne Rice universe they are trying to build up, and there is some important stuff from the books featuring Rowan that the series has not progressed to as of yet. (At least one story is notable for its ties to Interview with the Vampire.) There are significant story reasons to keep this going!

Where things do get trickier comes down to ratings and performance, as it is very-much unclear how successful Mayfair Witches truly is. We recognize that its critical success is less than the vampire drama, and there is a chance it posts smaller numbers — though that cannot be directly verified.

What we will at least say is this: We do think the fate of this series is going to be decided behind the scenes fairly soon, mostly so that it allows for the show to stay on a steady timeline. Ideally, we tend to think that AMC would want a season 3 at some point by the fall of 2026, mostly so that they can have both it and Interview with the Vampire season 3 in the same year. We do not think that a two-year wait for a show like this is ideal, and was caused this time around by the industry strikes of 2023.

