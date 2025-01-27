Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 5: ‘Julien’s Victrola’

Next week on AMC you are going to have a chance to see Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 5 arrive. So what stories are going to stand out? Well, for starters, we are anticipating something that looks and feels really different from almost anything we’ve had a chance to see so far.

Just remember here that “Julien’s Victrola” is the title for this installment; also, keep in mind the way that the most recent episode also concluded. This is a show that is trying to plunge you into a totally different world now that Rowan has brought herself into Julien’s world. What is she going to find there?

For a few more details first on what you will be seeing, check out the full Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 5 synopsis:

Rowan demands Julien’s help in finding Lasher; Moira probes Cortland’s mind for important memories.

The biggest issue that Alexandra Daddario’s character could perhaps have in this place is quite simple: How can you trust Julien? Even if he does agree to help, odds are he would only do so because there are certain things that he wants … and those may not be things that Rowan is willing to hand over. This could put her in a really complicated space.

As for Cortland and Moira, we just think the potential is here for this to be a pretty fun sideplot. There’s a chance that Moira may be able to find some valuable stuff in there, but we also tend to think that personally, Cortland’s mind is probably one of the last places we would ever want to be.

