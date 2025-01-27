Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 4: Did Rowan visit Julien?

We knew heading into Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 4 that there could be some sort of significant twist. However, at the same time, did you really think that she was going to pay Julien a direct visit herself?

From the moment that Ted Levine was brought on board the AMC series, it was probably clear that he would play a big role — fans of the Anne Rice material obviously know that already. However, Rowan found herself increasingly desperate within this episode due in part to Lasher’s disappearance and Sip’s inability to give her exact details as to his whereabouts. Meanwhile, the situation with Jojo and Daphne was awful and even Moira could only do so much. Julien, all of a sudden, feels like one of the few people who could help her.

At the conclusion of the episode we saw the beginnings of this Julien storyline, and his motives to help here are going to be complicated. There is a chance that he will lend Rowan a helping hand, but what is the cost to this? Well, one of the things that we have certainly come to know over time here is that few things are free when it comes to Julien, and he may drive some sort of bargain. Would it coincide with him being able to somehow escape this prison?

Ultimately, what paints such a complicated picture here is the simple fact that within this show, almost anything can happen at any time given that the divide between the living and the dead is not that significant. Also, Rowan’s own agenda is just one of many that is playing out at this point. Sure, Julien could give her some answers, but are they going to be ones that are helpful at all? That is where things get tricky…

What did you think about the overall events of Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 4?

