9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 12: New series finale details

As so many of you are likely well-aware at this point, the 9-1-1: Lone Star series finale is poised to arrive on Fox in just two days. Are you ready for what is going to be ahead?

Well, let us start with the fact here that entering the last episode, we would have anticipated that the asteroid crash was really the biggest thing that was going to happen and that nothing would possibly top that. However, is that turning out to not be the case? Well, based on the new details for season 5 episode 12 titled “Homecoming,” anything still feels possible.

If you want to learn a bit more, go ahead and check out the full 9-1-1: Lone Star series finale synopsis below:

Owen and the 126 deal with the aftermath of the asteroid crash in Austin while an even greater threat looms in the all-new “Homecoming” series finale episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star airing Monday, Feb 3 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-512) (TV-14 L,V)

Compared to some other episodes that we have seen over the years, it is clear that the show is giving us a little bit less insofar as details go. Can you really be shocked, however? The whole idea of the 9-1-1: Lone Star series finale is to still find a way to surprise us with some of what we see — though we are hoping that there will mostly be a happy conclusion to this story.

After all, remember this: While it was not confirmed that this would be the final episode at the time it was shot, there was a high likelihood it would be and those involved were aware of that. By virtue of that, it does feel to us as though we are going to be getting a certain measure of closure when it comes to this story.

How do you think that 9-1-1: Lone Star is going to come to a conclusion?

