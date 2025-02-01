Euphoria season 3: Has filming officially kicked off?

For those who are not currently aware, there has been a great deal of discussion about Euphoria season 3 for most of the month. After all, wasn’t filming supposed to kick off at some point in January?

Well, this is where we’ll tell you that this week was supposed to mark the kick-off for the next batch of episodes and yet, everything has been largely silent. Is that about to change in the near future? Maybe, but there are some things to keep in mind.

First and foremost, remember that Euphoria can easily film without anyone knowing about it: This show has operated with secretive sets before, and they may do so again. Also, there is a good chance that cast members start work at different times and not everyone may need to be there right away. One of the huge challenges with the HBO show in general is the simple fact that the cast here has so many big names and there may need to be a lot of things worked out schedule-wise.

In the end, the craziest thing to remind yourself here is that this is one of the most successful shows in HBO’s recent history and yet, here we are three years removed from the last season premiering. While we know that there are a lot of reasons for this including the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes of 2023, this is also just a series that does not benefit from this long a break at all. At this point, the primary concern has to just be hoping that everyone who did enjoy the show once upon a time decides that they are eager to come back.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

