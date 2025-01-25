Euphoria season 3: Storm Reid explains absence

While we wait for Euphoria season 3 to kick off production in the almost immediate future, we anticipate a lot of headlines soon. With that, why not also discuss for a moment why certain people are not going to be around?

At this point, there are two people who stand out for being MIA. Barbie Ferreira announced some time ago that she would not be returning, and we now know a little something more about Storm Reid. For those who need a quick refresher, Reid played the part of Rue’s sister Gia on the HBO series.

So why aren’t we seeing Reid back? Well, in an interview with TMZ, she notes that a lot of it comes down to schedules not aligning. She also then indicated that she is excited to check out the show moving forward:

“Just being with the whole crew and cast has been such an amazing experience, and I’m forever indebted to the show. I’ll miss them. I’ll miss hanging out with them but it’s going to be a good reason and I can’t wait to watch.”

Is there still a chance that she returns someday?

In theory sure, but a lot of that is going to be dependent on what happens when it comes to season 4. Given how hard it was to get season 3 underway, there have been a lot of rumors that it could be the final one. Yet, that has not been confirmed by HBO and this is something that we should be keeping in mind for at least the immediate future. How can we not? Hopefully we’ll have clarity on this over the coming months.

What are you most eager to see moving into Euphoria season 3?

Are you going to miss having Storm Reid around, and do you have any larger story predictions? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

