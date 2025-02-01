Severance season 2 episode 3: Gwendoline Christie talks Lorne

We knew heading into Severance season 2 episode 3 that we would be seeing the debut of Gwendoline Christie. What did she bring to the table? Well, let’s just say that there is an element of Lorne that is still mysterious and yet, that is a part of the fun with her.

After all, consider the fact that she is in charge of Mammalians Nurturable, a mysterious department that seems to be tied in some way to all the goats that we saw within the walls of Lumon. What is exactly being done with said goats remains a mystery, but it is for sure something we are eager to learn a little bit more about here in due time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further SEVERANCE videos!

So how did the Game of Thrones alum Christie get into the shows of her mysterious role? Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the actress indicated that she spent a lot of time working with the producers to better figure out who she was and what she brought to the company:

“Several things spoke to me, and I put my ideas together and we discussed them, and it was such a gloriously collaborative process … Although we only just start to see Lorne — I’ve not even said the character’s name out loud, really at all — I felt a strong sense of who that person was.”

As we do move forward, we tend to think there is a chance we see Lorne again — especially when you think about how important she could be to the search for Gemma. She seems to at least understand what exactly Mark and Helly are looking for when it comes to information, and it seems like some of her colleagues have a history with Mammalians. Will any of this matter in the end?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Severance now, including what more is ahead

What did you think in general about the events of Severance season 2 episode 3?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — more updates lie ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







