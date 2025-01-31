Call the Midwife season 14 episode 5 video: Rosalind questioned

This weekend, the folks at BBC One are poised to bring you Call the Midwife season 14 episode 5 — what more lies ahead?

Well, if you head over to the link here now, you can go ahead and see a new promo, one that gives you a pretty clear sense of at least some of the patients who are in need here. Take, for starters, one that features someone in an iron lung. We recognize that it feels almost anachronistic to see a story like this in 2025, but they actually were still a thing in 1970.

Out of everything that is highlighted within this promo, we will note that we are perhaps the most curious here about Rosalind being questioned. After all, remember for a moment that her relationship with Cyril has been bubbling for quite some time, as have many of the challenges the two of them face. Obviously, a big one is Cyril’s relationship with Lucille, who he recently traveled to Jamaica to see. Another is simply the way in which interracial relationships were perceived during this particular moment in history.

There is potential for Call the Midwife to highlight a lot of really important subject matter within this storyline, and we do think that we are going to get that. However, at the same time it is well-worth noting that we may not get anything close to closure until closer to the end of the season. For now, we are getting close to the halfway point! There is another season coming up, so who can really say what this relationship will look like at this point?

