Call the Midwife season 14 episode 5: The Commonwealth Games

As you get prepared now to see Call the Midwife season 14 episode 5? There is another new episode coming to BBC One next week and of course, this one also tells the story of a particular moment in time. We’ve mad it to the summer of 1970! What does that mean? Fashions are changing, relationships are developing, and there are some major events happening around Poplar.

Oh, and of course there are patients in dire need of support. The more that things change, the more they stay the same.

If you do want to get a few more details now for what is coming up, be sure to check out the full Call the Midwife season 14 episode 5 synopsis:

It’s the start of the summer holidays, and Sister Veronica arrives at an abandoned warehouse, looking for a family to discuss the children’s truancy. The mother is pregnant, but her imposing husband is refusing a midwife visit.

Shelagh makes a house call to see a man who lives inside an iron lung after being paralysed from a polio infection. His wife is his main carer, and Shelagh notices that she’s looking jaundiced.

The 1970 Commonwealth Games has everyone excited. Children play in the street with their makeshift hurdles and javelins, To keep the games safe, Violet enlists the help of Cyril, who has returned from Jamaica.

What will be different for Cyril following this trip? That is another thing that we’re left to wonder about! He is someone who has been dealing with a great deal of relationship uncertainty as of late, and this has been one of the larger through-lines throughout the season so far.

Out of all the patient stories, the iron lung has us the most curious and nervous; after all, it is so different from what we typically see now in the world.

