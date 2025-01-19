Call the Midwife season 14: Where is Nancy, Megan Cusack?

Where is Megan Cusack on Call the Midwife season 14? It makes a good bit of sense at this point to wonder about Nancy.

After all, consider the following here: Multiple weeks have passed now since we saw the actress on-screen, and last we saw her character, she was celebrating an engagement and also pontificating over a new opportunity. All of this may spark concerns of some sort of significant change here, especially when you consider the number of main characters who have departed the British drama series over the years.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional TV reactions!

Now, is there a concern that Nancy could be leaving Call the Midwife at some point? Absolutely, but we are here to say that you should not be super-concerned about it just yet. After all, we do tend to think there are going to be more opportunities to see Cusack on-screen, and there is no public word at the moment suggesting that she is gone from the show forever. The show is not going to leave her story hanging without word on her wedding or whatever else could be coming out of her future. There are still plenty of reasons for excitement and yet, also reasons why you should be concerned.

Is this whirlwind romance what it seems? Will Nancy end up leaving for another job? Of course, we tend to think that answers will be coming! The irony in the midst of all of this, though, is that it would have been so easy to sit here and say that it was Trixie who would be absent from a lot of these episodes based on what happened at the end of last season. Yet, she has still found a way to stick around here, even if we’re in a situation where Matthew is on another continent.

Related – Learn more about the next Call the Midwife episode

What do you think is going on with Nancy on Call the Midwife season 14?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







