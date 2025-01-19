Call the Midwife season 14 episode 4: Who is Sister Catherine?

As you brace yourselves to see Call the Midwife season 14 episode 4 on BBC One next week, why not say hello to a new face? Sister Catherine is going to be the latest nun joining Nonnatus House, and we are of course curious to learn more about what she brings to the table.

The good thing for a character like Catherine is that she’s going to be thrown into an environment that should definitely be pretty supportive. After all, remember for a moment that many of the people have been there since the beginning, and they have seen a wide array of people come and go as a result of that. This will be useful here, especially given the fact that the first case for Catherine is not going to be an altogether easy one.

Want to learn more about the story to come? Then go ahead and check out the Call the Midwife season 14 episode 4 synopsis below:

It’s May 1970, and the Nonnatus team prepare for the arrival of a new nun and trainee midwife, Sister Catherine. Under Nurse Crane’s supervision, Sister Catherine is thrown into a complex case. Dr Turner is taken aback when mother of seven, Peggy Wrigley, asks for an abortion. Although legal, the process isn’t straightforward, and Dr Turner wants to ensure Peggy has thought this through. Meanwhile, Peggy’s daughter Gail is expecting her first baby with a young RAF airman who is posted in Cyprus. Elsewhere, Dr Turner is disappointed by the general apathy towards the measles vaccination clinic as uptake remains relatively low despite the current high rate of cases.

Now by the end of this episode, it is of course our hope that we are going to have a chance in order to see how each one of these stories resonate. We especially sympathize for Dr. Turner, as this could be one of the plotlines that resonates the most in this episode.

