Fire Country season 3 episode 9 video: A Manny, Gabriela dilemma

Tomorrow night on CBS, you are finally going to see Fire Country season 3 episode 9 — so what can you expect to see?

If you remember, the end of this past episode brought us an opportunity to see a whole string of crazy cliffhangers, to the point where it is hard to know where to the start. Eve’s family is suffering a major crisis at the ranch, whereas Gabriela has taken off and Manny is chasing after her. Beyond all of that, both Bode and Audrey are in grave danger — something terrible could happen here, with one of the big reasons being that so many people are stretched too thin.

So how are Sharon and Vince going to handle this particular situation? Well, if you head over to TV Insider right now, you can see a sneak preview that tackles this subject a little bit further — both of them do recognize the fact that Manny is technically an escaped inmate at this point, given his status in Three Rock for most of the season. However, we honestly don’t think this is some insane moral dilemma that they are facing here. They each recognize why Manny is doing what he’s doing, and they feel responsible for finding a way to bring both of them back.

While we cannot sit here and guarantee that any of these cliffhangers is going to end in a favorable manner, we do at least think that an ending is coming. After all, the last thing that we imagine is that the producers will draw this stuff out when realistically, they have about a hundred or so other stories they could get to here instead.

