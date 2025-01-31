Outer Banks season 5 premiere date: 2026 release more likely

As many of you may be aware already, Outer Banks season 5 is going to be the final chapter of this story — and we could be waiting for quite some time to see it.

Would it be nice to see the rest of John B’s adventures in the relatively near future? Sure, but we also can’t sit here and pretend as though there’s going to be some sort of immediate turnaround. Production has yet to even kick off on the final episodes, which is the primary reason why Netflix has not pushed the show in any of its promotion for upcoming releases.

According to a new report from Deadline, it appears as though the most-likely plan here for Outer Banks season 5 is for production to start this spring, which makes sense for the sort of climate you would want to present on-screen featuring the cast and crew. From there, you are likely looking at a release in the first half of 2026. Of course, it would 100% make sense to want the series back a little bit sooner than this, but here is your reminder that if you are Netflix, there is almost no reason to hurry anything further along. Through the remainder of the year at least, it does seem like your schedule is going to be jam-packed with a ton of great stuff. Just think along the lines of Stranger Things, Wednesday, Squid Game, The Witcher, and a whole lot more. They can afford to be patient.

Now, here is also your reminder here that even though season 5 may be the end of the Pogues in their current form, there will still potentially be more in this universe. After all, if you are Netflix, don’t you want to craft as many franchises as possible? What’s the downside to something like that at this point?

