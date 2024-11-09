Outer Banks season 5: How will JJ’s death impact the Pogues?

As so many people may know at the moment, Outer Banks season 5 is coming to Netflix! Alas, it does come with a bittersweet twist. As we now know, this is going to be the final season of the series — and it is also not going to have JJ in the mix.

After all, at the end of the season 4 finale we saw the death of Rudy Pankow’s story, one that came about due to sacrifice. He figured out who he wanted to be within this treasure-hunting world, and that makes the end result of it all the more heartbreaking. There is a certain part of the Pogue life that revolves around cheating death, and in a way, we had to expect someone was going to … but like this? That’s what we are still struggling to deal with.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Shannon Burke made it clear that JJ’s death will course through season 5 and still have an enormous role to play:

This is going to be the main story for the rest of season 5 — it’s going to be the emotional spine. It’s not something you get over in a day or an episode. It’s something that is going to affect them and it’s going to be the emotional center of the rest of the series. Mourning is just a tiny piece of it, but they all will be dealing with this gap in their friendship and how it affects them.

Despite the fact the show has been on for several seasons and these characters certainly have lived a lot of life, it is important to remember that they are still young. By virtue of that, there is a chance that we are going to be seeing a lot of struggles to deal with this. Absolutely there is going to be conflict, but fingers crossed that along the way, there will also be hope.

