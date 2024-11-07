Outer Banks season 5 premiere date hopes on Netflix

Following the arrival of Outer Banks season 4 part 2 today on Netflix, doesn’t it make some sense to think more about the future? Well, we tend to think so!

First and foremost, let’s note that there is 100% a season 5 coming. However, the bittersweet part of this is knowing that it will be the final chapter. We are at least grateful that the streaming service and the creative team announced this extremely far in advance, and it does give us collectively an opportunity to prepare. This is something that we do not always have with a number of shows, but this is a good reminder that this is one of the more important hits out there these days.

So when could Outer Banks season 5 actually surface? The safest bet for now is early 2026, mostly due to the fact that a lot of shows on Netflix tend to have large gaps between seasons — even the ones that don’t necessarily require a lot of visual effects. Of course, some of this will depend heavily on when filming happens and beyond that, when it actually makes the most sense for it to be on the schedule. These are issues that do still need to be figured out.

For now, we are at least hopeful that the saga of the Pogues will have a happy ending, mostly due to the fact that it would be extremely strange for that to not be the case here when you consider the sort of show that this is. We’ve long gotten the vibe that Netflix and the producers want Outer Banks to be about adventure and fun, even if there is some drama and romance wedged in here. For many, it serves as an actual opportunity to escape.

Related – Hear from the team at Outer Banks now about the end of the show

What do you most want to see moving into Outer Banks season 5 when it arrives over on Netflix?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here — there are, after all, so many other great updates coming.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







