Outer Banks renewed for season 5, will be final season

As we brace for the remainder of Outer Banks season 4 on Netflix a little later this week, let’s say we have good and bad news.

So, where should we start? Let’s begin by noting that the series has been renewed for a season 5. However, this will be the end of the show. This is something that was reasonably easy to predict for a number of reasons, with the primary one being that with such a young cast and specific story, it was not one destined to last for a long period of time.

In a letter released today (per Deadline), co-creators and executive producers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke

“From this beginning, we imagined a mystery that would lead to a five-season journey of adventure, treasure hunting, and friendship … it seemed impossible that we would really get to tell the whole five-season story.”

“With a little sadness, but also excitement, we’re putting Season Four behind us, and are turning to Season Five, in which we hope to bring our beloved Pogues home in the way we imagined and planned years ago … Season Five will be our last season, and we think it will be our best yet.”

When will this season premiere?

Well, we are going to be waiting a long time — presumably the end of next year or early 2026. There is a lot to be excited about no matter when it comes, and let’s just hope that the cast and crew move on and do a lot of great things in the years ahead.

Our hope that the show is going to be action-packed, adventurous, and stuffed full of drama on the way out. We also tend to think that we are going to get a happy conclusion for at least most of the main characters … so fingers crossed?

Related – Be sure to get a trailer for the remainder of Outer Banks season 4 right now!

What do you think about Outer Banks being renewed for a season 5, and about the show ending?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







