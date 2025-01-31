The Recruit season 3: Show EP on renewal hopes, stories ahead

Following the big launch of season 2 this week, is there still more to look out for when it comes to The Recruit season 3 on Netflix?

Obviously, we come out of the season 2 launch feeling rather hopeful, and for a number of different reasons. Take, for starters, the presence of Noah Centineo. He is someone who has been successful in multiple genres at the streaming service. Meanwhile, executive producer Noah Hawley has proven over the years that he can make long-running hits, with him also having The Rookie right now over on ABC.

So where do things stand right now regarding The Rookie? Speaking to Deadline, he did his part to lay some of that out, at least at present:

We’re waiting for Netflix to officially do their thing with it. There’s a lot of goodwill inside Netflix towards the show and towards Noah; I think they very much feel like Noah is a bit of a homegrown star, which he is. So, I’m feeling super positive about it, as positive as you can feel in this town at this time.

I have been thinking about it, in broad strokes. It would be definitely nice [to film abroad]. We were meant to do a lot more traveling in Season 1, but the pandemic, really, so Doug Liman went to shoot in Vienna, everything else was shot in Montreal and faked it.

We were in Korea for about a month shooting that stuff, so it’d be great to do that again. I’m not sure exactly where I want to go yet. I feel like we’ve done Russia, we’ve done Korea. So maybe Latin America, Africa would be exciting. The American audiences don’t get exposed to Africa a lot in our storytelling for lots of reasons, but I think that would be really interesting.

Ultimately, we tend to think that Netflix is going to do something fairly similar here to what we’ve seen them do in the past with some other shows — they will take a few weeks, get a better assessment of some of the ratings, and then figure out where things go from here.

