The Recruit season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Following the upcoming launch of season 2 at Netflix, is The Recruit season 3 going to happen? Or, have we reached the end?

Of course, there are reasons to be hopeful about the show’s future already, beginning with the fact that this is a genre that the streaming service loves so much. They also recently launched a season of The Night Agent and by virtue of that alone, we tend to think that people are going to be subscribed to check this one out as well. Its executive producer in Noah Hawley also has an exceptional history of delivering some quality programming in between this and The Rookie.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

Even with all of this being said at the moment, we do have to hand out the news now that technically The Recruit has not been greenlit for more as of yet. There is still a chance that it happens, though, and odds are, you will hear something more about it over the course of the course of the next couple of months.

So what is the top priority here when it comes to this show? Well, that is simple: Viewership. Not just that, but viewers who watch the entire season from start to finish. The episode count for season 2 is pretty small, and we wonder if a part of that was just due to the turnaround after the industry strikes of 2023. That is also one of the reasons for the long wait between seasons.

If the show does get renewed for more episodes…

Well, let’s just say that the goal would probably be to bring it back at some point in 2026 — we tend to think that for a lot of streaming shows, there is a wait of at least 15-18 months, and the odds are pretty low that we would see them in a smaller amount of time here.

Do you want to see The Recruit season 3 happen at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







