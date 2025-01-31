Virgin River season 7 premiere date: Now MIA for 2025?

Is it official that we are not going to see Virgin River season 7 premiere at some point this calendar year? Well, let’s just say this: There are some reasons to be concerned, but nothing is currently set in stone.

Earlier today, Netflix unveiled a pretty sizable promotional effort to hype up many of their new releases for the calendar year, whether it be a Stranger Things, a Wednesday, or even The Witcher. Yet, the Alexandra Breckenridge – Martin Henderson show was nowhere to be found here.

So what in the world is going on here? Well, the simple answer is that the streaming service may not be ready to commit to the future of Virgin River one way or another. They may want to get the show back for another chapter soon, but filming has yet to even kick off! Also, with the number of shows that are slated for the rest of the year, there may be a sentiment at this point that they do not even need season 7 to premiere until January or February 2026.

For the time being, our advice is to exercise as much patience as humanly possible — also, remember for a moment that even for a lot of the shows that don’t require crazy amounts of CGI, Netflix often does have a 13-15 month wait between seasons. We at least can be happy to know where the story of Mel and Jack seems to be going, and there are going to be at least a few teases sprinkled in here and there. We are eager for that, and then also some more news all about whether or not a spin-off is going to be coming down the line.

What do you most want to see on Virgin River season 7, no matter when we do get it?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here — there are some other updates down the road.

