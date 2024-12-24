Virgin River season 7 spoilers: Will Charmaine be back?

We know that Virgin River season 7 is coming to Netflix at some point — but what in the world is going to happen with Charmaine? At this point, that is totally a fair question.

After all, something clearly happened at her home in the final minutes of season 6 — yet, she was totally MIA. Has she been killed? Captured? Something else entirely? These are questions that Jack and some other characters will have to work to get answers to, and you have to hope we get them sooner rather than later.

So what more can we say for now? Well, let’s just turn over to showrunner Patrick Sean Smith, who expressed at least a certain matter of hope to Variety that you will see Lauren Hammersley again as this character:

That’s the plan. Part of a shift creatively was trying to pull back on the crime stories that had been in the series before that started to overshadow [other things]and I think for some viewers, started to lean more dark. So in Season 6, it was our opportunity to make the crime element more personal, with Charmaine and Calvin’s relationship. So it was a little bit of an effect of that. But I love Lauren so much. She’s so incredibly talented. I know people have been divided about Charmaine, but I feel like she’s been a great villain. It was our intent to redeem her a little bit in Season 5, to understand why she did some of the things that she did. I feel like we still have a character that, even while she’s not in play in every episode, still resonates with the audience.

Honestly, isn’t the whole intention for someone like Charmaine that she is relatively unlikable? We tend to think so personally, largely due to the fact that you want people to be constantly thinking about what she’s going to do next. There are some love stories that are slightly more predictable and you need those variables in here to mix things up more.

What are you expecting to see from Charmaine moving into Virgin River season 7?

