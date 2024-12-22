Virgin River season 7: Martin Henderson on cliffhanger resolution

There are a number of things to be excited about entering Virgin River season 7, but one of the big questions is tied to the cliffhanger. Isn’t that inevitable?

After all, remember for a moment here that the closing minutes of season 6 featured Jack making a startling discovery in Charmaine’s house — while the producers have already assured everyone that the twins are okay, you do have to wonder about Charmaine’s fate. Also, it feels like there are a lot of other twists and turns that could be coming!

Of course, one of the funny things for Martin Henderson playing this scene is that at the time of filming, he had no idea what was going to be coming. With that, he effectively shot the end of this story with his character being in the dark!

In speaking on all of this further now to TV Insider, here is just more of what the actor had to say:

“I said, ‘What am I looking at?’ And the director was like, ‘I don’t know, they haven’t written that part yet.’ So we went with a version of concern that hopefully elicits some intrigue in the audience as to what it is. It’s obviously not good, but how bad is it? Their imaginations can do the rest, and their questions will be answered in Season 7. I do have the privilege now of knowing what it all is, so I will delight in reading everybody’s theories.”

Of course, we imagine that everyone will be working hard to make season 7 fantastic and the new year and given what we know about Virgin River, they will probably pick up close to where the finale left off — and deliver a handful of other surprises along the way.

