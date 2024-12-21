Virgin River season 7: Alexandra Breckenridge’s hopes

What are we going to be able to see moving into Virgin River season 7? There is a lot to be excited about here in general, right?

Well, we know that Mel and Jack are married now and of course, that does raise a lot of questions all about their future. Is a baby next? We know that adoption is something that is being considered and with Marley’s baby coming into the forefront, there is a reason to wonder about that further.

So does Alexandra Breckenridge have a good sense of what is coming up here? Only to a certain extent. Speaking to Deadline, the actress shared some of her own hopes for her character’s next chapter:

I hope that she ends up being able to be the mother to Marley’s baby, I think that that would be really lovely for her. Would it be too soon, right after they got married? Maybe, entirely possible. They are building a house. They’re almost ready, but who knows. And then there’s the threat to the clinic shutting down, there’s a lot going on that is outside forces threatening the internal society of Virgin River.

I’m not in the writers room, so I don’t really know what’s going to happen. I just hope that I don’t have to cry about too many things cause that’s always difficult.

Ultimately, we tend to think that the past two seasons for Mel were incredibly emotional — so isn’t this a chance to do things a a little bit different? We always want a show like this to surprise us, so let’s just wait and see if that happens, no?

For now, let’s just be grateful that a season 7 is 100% coming to Netflix.

