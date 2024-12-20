Virgin River season 7: Will it be final season? EP explains

At this point, we are pretty darn grateful to know that a Virgin River season 7 is going to be coming to Netflix. Yet, there are questions, with a big one being about the long-term future.

Are we prepared to see the final season of the drama? Not exactly, as it feels like there are a lot of other places the show can go and stories to be told. Luckily, we are here to exclaim that a lot of the people involved behind the scenes appear to feel the same way.

Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, Virgin River showrunner Patrick Sean Smith is happy to indicate that there are no plans for the next season to be the final one:

No plans to wrap up the series anytime soon, and as long as people keep coming back for it, we’re proud and happy to keep telling these stories.

We know that Netflix is going to have at least some sort of say in when the series is, but the good news here in general is that it does feel like this is a far more cost-effective option than some of their other series. It does not have to take two years between seasons, and nor does it require some extreme promotional budget in order to be success. All things considered, we do tend to think that it could last a good while so long as people keep watching.

Of course, it will be weeks before we really see how successful season 6 was, but we have no real reason to think that things are going to be any different here than in the past. Airing over the holidays also does give viewers more opportunities to check it out.

