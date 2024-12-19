Virgin River prequel: EP on current state of project

Months ago, it was first reported that there was a Virgin River spin-off in the works based largely on Mel’s parents. So, where are things regarding it now?

Well, the good news that we go ahead and share is that for now, the series is still in active development. There is no guarantee that it could happen, but there are reasons still for hope to a certain extent. It will really come down to what Netflix itself wants.

Yet, here is the good news at the moment — showrunner Sean Patrick Smith does have a pretty singular vision for what the series could be. Speaking on this further in an interview with Deadline, here is some of what he had to say:

“I personally see it a little bit like Queen Charlotte to Bridgerton … I think if there’s an opportunity to take what Virgin River as a book series was, which was each book was focusing on one couple and expanding the world outside of it, to put Sarah and Everett in the foreground of their own story, while populating, as Virgin River has, the world with supporting characters and other relationships — but all still running it through the romance lens — to me, is what defines a lot of what an expansion of the show and the franchise would be. So it’s still keeping things romance-forward, character-based, solid story engines, the beauty of the area, but then putting that in a time period that can inform some of the issues of the time, and that can still speak and feel relevant to issues of today, which I think is what Virgin River itself has done beautifully in its balance of not being so boxy, but also having something to say that still matters.”

We certainly think that there is a good chance that the prequel ends up being something special, and we also just love that this show does not have any bearing on the flagship show. Both of them can very-much exist at the same time!

