The Traitors US season 3 episode 7 preview: Murder in plain sight

Next week, Peacock is poised to bring The Traitors US season 3 episode 7 — so who exactly is poised to be killed off next?

Well, if nothing else, we know that this is a show that loves its fair share of twists, and you could see another one around the corner as the Traitors have to take someone out in plain sight — at least to a certain degree. We’ve seen how this works in variations over the years, so the past thing that we want to do here is label anything as either stable or predictable.

As for who is going to be murdered next, here is yet another reminder that Danielle, Carolyn, and Rob can’t just murder each other. That may be ridiculous to say, but this season is a clear example of three players who can barely stand to work together at this point. They continue to hold a position of power, but they are all targets.

For Rob, it makes the most sense to go ahead and get Derrick out, given that he is the person clearly targeting him at this point. If this happens, he could then try to paint it as a frame job — but would that work? It’s a huge risk for him to take since it would paint a huge target on his back. (Then again, isn’t it already there?)

In the end, we do tend to think that we’re going to be seeing at least one Traitor taken out before too long, mostly because there is no real way the current arrangement is sustainable. We also do hope to some degree that we end up seeing a recruitment before too long, mostly to stir things up in the end.

What do you most want to see moving into The Traitors US season 3 episode 7?

