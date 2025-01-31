The Traitors US season 3 episode 6: A Wes, Rob, Derrick surprise

We knew that there would be a lot of conflict moving into The Traitors US season 3 episode 6 on Peacock this week. What did we not expect, however? A situation in which all three of the Traitors managed to stick around despite the smoke that is on them.

For almost the entirety of this episode, there was this significant story bookend otherwise known as Carolyn vs. Danielle. Within this, we saw the two try to work out a peace treaty of sorts in the Turret, only for it to then fall apart not too long after the fact! Carolyn heard that Danielle had thrown her name out there more than anticipated, and than sent everything between them careening out of control. (Was all of this stuff said prior to said treaty? Does it really matter?)

In the end, this showdown was overshadowed in a huge way by what may end up being the biggest Sliding Doors moment we have seen on this show in quite some time. Going into the roundtable, it felt like Derrick had figured out a way to take out Boston Rob. He had his ally Wes, a few others, and even Danielle on board! However, Wes’ attitude irked people before the vote, especially when it felt like he was threatening people who voted against him. What we are left to wonder here is this: If Wes hadn’t done this, would Derrick’s plan have actually worked? Did Wes end up turning people against the idea?

Ultimately, Wes is now gone and Rob is still around — and that could spell trouble for a lot of people. Derrick is feeling more heat, Britney is now after him, and we do not know how these Traitors ever function again.

