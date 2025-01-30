NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 12 spoilers: A Lala, Gibbs story

NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 12 is going to be coming on CBS this Monday — want to learn some more about it now?

Well, “Touchstones” is going to be the title for this episode and if you saw the promo for what’s to come, it goes a little bit like this. There is going to be a story about missing evidence at the office. However, not too long after that, you are going to see something about more personal as well. For those of you who are big-time fans of the Lala Dominguez character, this story may be for you.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Below, you can check out the full NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 12 synopsis with more insight on what is to come:

“Touchstones” – When the evidence room is broken into and significant cash goes missing, the team looks into a connection to a recent case. Also, Lala opens up to Gibbs, and Kowalski struggles to move forward, on NCIS: ORIGINS, Monday, Feb. 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

From the beginning of this series, we know that one of the biggest questions has been why in the world Lala is as important to Gibbs as she is, to the point where he interested in telling this long story about her. In opening up to him here, we could get a few more clues, even if we do not fully understand the endgame entirely. All we tend to assume at this point is that there is a reason that this is one of those stories that he “does not tell.”

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS: Origins right now, including what else is ahead

What do you think we are going to finally see moving into NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 12?

Share now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get all sorts of additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







