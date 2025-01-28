NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 12 spoilers: Missing evidence…

As we head into NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 12 over on CBS, one thing absolutely feels clear: The case is hitting home. After all, consider what we saw in the promo!

While it was brief, the preview that we saw at the end of tonight’s installment suggested that there is some sort of massive heist that went on within the evidence room — and if that is the case, what in the world could it really mean?

Well, with such limited evidence that we’ve got at this point, it feels like a fools’ errand to sit here and say that we know with 100% certainty what is going to happen or not happen. However, at the same time it does feel like we can draw at least a few conclusions. This may be someone looking to stop themselves from being incriminated, or it could be a ghost from the far past. It is not easy to deny that Gibbs, Mike Franks, and everyone else would have their fair share of enemies at this point.

Judging at least from the tone of the preview here, we at least think that there may be some more lighthearted moments coming versus what we saw tonight. Origins is probably the most serious version of this franchise and a lot of the time, it has to be; yet, there are always still some opportunities here and there to liven things up, no?

Keep watching live if you love NCIS: Origins, as there is no official season 2 renewal yet. We are optimistic and yet with this series, we know that nothing can be taken as 100% a sure thing.

