The Righteous Gemstones season 4 premiere date revealed

We know already that The Righteous Gemstones season 4 is going to be the final one at HBO; now, we know when it is back!

Today, the folks at the network confirmed that the Danny McBride comedy series is going to be on its way back come Sunday, March 9. Not only that, it is going to have a 40-minute premiere that kicks off starting at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. This is going to lay the foundation to what is going to be a pretty hilarious string of episodes coming after the fact.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN coverage!

Based on what we have seen from McBride over the years, his shows often end in some sort of jaw-dropping way. That could be the case here, but the network is not going to tip its hand here one way or the other. Instead, this is all that the official logline is currently saying:

THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work. Despite constant bickering, Gemstone family ties run deep, and this season, the family’s codependence is tested as they attempt to move forward without letting go of their storied past.

Are they really going to be able to do this? Well, let’s just say that at the moment, the odds of this are pretty darn unlikely and we’re just going to have to wait and see what happens. It is really just our hope that the show still finds a way to surprise us — at the very least, we know that it is ending long before it had to! We do often think that a lot of the time, McBride wants you left off wanting a whole lot more.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Righteous Gemstones, including what McBride had to say about the show ending

What are you most eager to see moving into The Righteous Gemstones season 4?

Share now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







