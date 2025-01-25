The Righteous Gemstones ending with season 4 at HBO; why?

While it may not be a surprise that The Righteous Gemstones is ending on HBO with a season 4, is it fair to still be bummed out? We tend to think so! After all, the Danny McBride series was not only extremely funny for many years, but also very-much unique.

The reason that we are not altogether surprised here in the end comes down to one simple thing: Creator Danny McBride’s long-term history. Whether you are thinking about this show, Vice Principals, or Eastbound & Down, this is not someone who likes to beat his shows into the ground. Once he gets to the natural end of the story, that is when he opts to say goodbye.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for even more ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING discussion!

In a statement, McBride had the following to say about concluding the series per Variety:

“The Lord spoke to me and said it’s time to wrap this sucker up … The story this season made the themes, ideas, and characters in ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ feel whole and complete. I have loved every second of working with this team for the past eight years, and there are some incredible payoffs, twists, and turns in store over the course of this wild final season.”

When will the final episodes premiere?

At this particular moment in time, there is no official start date; yet, at the same time we know that the series is poised to come back in March. This means that it could get a little bit of promotion in between both the third season of The White Lotus as well as The Last of Us — in other words, two extremely popular shows that have a big audience. We do think that HBO does need to do something more to get the word out there about some of its big-time comedies like this.

Are you sad that The Righteous Gemstones is ending with a season 4 over at HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







