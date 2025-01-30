Chicago Fire season 13 episode 12: Stella, Severide changes?

There are certainly a number of important things to note heading into Chicago Fire season 13 episode 12 over on NBC next week.

Where do we start? Well, a natural place is just noting, of course, that we are on the other side of the big three-part crossover event now. Yet, the events of that are not going to just fall completely into oblivion … especially when it comes to what we saw involving Stella Kidd. She nearly died, and that is the sort of thing that could put events into perspective … especially when it comes to what she wants out of her future regarding family. (Also, next week she will have a visit from a member of her own family.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reviews!

For a little more intel on the future of both Stella and Kelly Severide both, here is a little of what Chicago Fire showrunner Andrea Newman had to say to TVLine:

“I think between the events of the crossover and the person from her past coming forward and talking about her past in a way that she hadn’t thought of it before, it’ll impact how she sees her relationship with Severide and how she sees the idea of family going forward.”

Of course, we would love nothing more than to see these two characters start a family … but it does also have to be on their own terms at the same time. We don’t think it is a story that can be rushed, but they have become really one of the central One Chicago couples. No matter what they decide here, we tend to think that a lot of us are going to be very-much on board this relationship from here on out.

Related – Be sure to get some more insight now on Chicago Fire and what more is ahead

What are you the most eager to see at this point moving into Chicago Fire season 13 episode 12?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







