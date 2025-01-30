Is Law & Order, SVU new tonight on NBC, January 30, 2025?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC after what we saw last week — not only that, but what can we say about SVU, as well?

We don’t really feel the need here to beat around the bush here, so let us just go ahead and share the great news: You will see more of both of these shows in just a matter of hours! Just like you would imagine, both series are going to tackle a lot, whether it be intense cases or some surprise personal reveals.

If you look below, you can get a little bit of what to expect across both fronts — at the end of these

Law & Order season 24 episode 11, “The Hardest Thing” – 01/30/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a wealthy man is executed in his home, Shaw and Riley aim to determine who was greedy enough to want him dead. Price must try a difficult case amidst his father’s failing health. TV-14

Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 11, “Deductible” – 01/30/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : A young boy seeks help when his sister doesn’t come home from work. Benson and Carisi suspect a woman’s assault was prearranged by a third party. TV-14

If there is any bit of bad news…

Well, let’s just go ahead and say the following here: You will be waiting for a little while on the other side of this episode to see what is next. Mind you, it’s not a super-long hiatus … and that is at least the one bit of comfort we can share. The franchise will return in mid-February, and this is a proper TV season — meaning that there is a ton more to come. (We’ll have more about these upcoming episodes later.)

What do you most want to see tonight on Law & Order and also SVU?

