Paradise on Hulu has big Gilmore Girls, Stars Hollow connection

The arrival of Paradise on Hulu came a few days ago and if you thought the community looked a tad familiar, there is a reason.

In particular, one of the comments that we’ve seen on a number of different forums is that the show’s idyllic community looks very similar to Stars Hollow from the iconic Gilmore Girls, and there is a reason: Both shows were filmed on roughly the same set! We are talking about a Warner Bros. backlot in the greater Los Angeles area, and we actually think there is something sweet and nostalgic that comes with seeing it again in another form.

Of course, not everything on the Sterling K. Brown series is going to be a perfect Gilmore Girls re-creation, but there are certainly elements of it that will look and feel rather similar to some diehard fans. We wouldn’t be shocked if there is another Easter egg that was buried in here at some point, and we are eager to find and/or figure that out.

In general, though, the thing that we are the most psyched to see coming up is just how the story of the Hulu series progresses within itself. After all, there are effectively two huge mysteries that are going on here at the same time. First and foremost, you have who killed the President in Cal — following that, you have to wonder how much of it could be tied to whatever is going on within the mysterious underground community. All of this stuff is clearly what sets Paradise as a town apart from Stars Hollow, a place that was meant to feel so warm and nostalgic a lot of the time.

